Q paper leak: Rs 1 lakh bounty on ex-DIG, BJP leader

SLPRB reconstituted, lookout notice issued against Dutta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 28: Assam Police on Monday announced Rs 1 lakh bounty to catch former deputy inspector general of police (DIGP) Prasanta Kumar Dutta and a senior BJP leader Diban Deka for their alleged role in question paper leak of a written test for recruitment of sub inspector of Assam Police on September 20.

The duo is on run since the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Crime Branch swung into action two nab the culprits in the question paper leak case.

“Any person, irrespective of his political affiliation or post, will be arrested if found involved in the leaking of the question paper of the examination for recruiting unarmed sub-inspectors,” Assam Police director general Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told a press conference here for the first time after the scam was detected.

“We are looking to arrest ex-DIG Dutta and Deka. They are absconding. We have decided to announce a reward for catching them. We will make the reward public after sometime today,” Mahanta said.

“We have issued a lookout notice against Dutta so that he cannot leave the country. All the relevant information has been disseminated about him,” additional director general of police (law and order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said.

Singh also said that a separate case will be registered against his unaccounted wealth, while the Assam Police has already intimated the Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence about his huge list of properties running into several hundred crores of rupees across the state and outside.

Dutta has at least four luxury hotels and several residential properties in Guwahati, 1,600 bighas of land in Cachar district, apartments in Dibrugarh and other parts of the country, he added.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal reconstituted the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB).

Following the resignation of retired IPS officer Pradeep Kumar from the post of chairman of the Board on Sunday, the chief minister appointed Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta as the new chairman, besides ADGP Harmeet Singh as member secretary and ADGP LR Bishnoi and IGP Hiren Nath as members of the Board.

Sonowal further directed the board to complete the written examination within 20th November, 2020. The chief minister also asked the Board to conduct the examination in the most transparent manner and ensure that no anomaly takes place in the recruitment process.

Senior officials of the CID, Guwahati Police and Assam Police, who were present at the press conference, gave the arrest figures from their respective divisions related to the case, which has rocked the state with the opposition alleging BJP’s direct involvement.

Singh urged the citizens to provide any information related to the case. He promised that adequate security would be provided to the persons who share the information.

Six more persons were arrested in connection with the police recruitment question paper leak in Assam, taking the total nabbed to 19.

The CID has arrested four persons so far, while the Guwahati Police’s Crime Branch has nabbed nine people. The Nalbari district police have also arrested six persons.

CID inspector general Surendra Kumar said that during the search operations at Dutta’s house and hotels, huge amounts of documents related to the examinations, 1.522 kg of gold and a pistol, whose license has expired, were seized.

Sources had earlier said that Dutta’s driver and one bodyguard were arrested for their involvement in the case.

Deka, who identified himself as a national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha on Facebook, on Thursday said that he was involved in the examination process and now he has “left Assam” as he might be “killed anytime” because “many big and corrupt officials” of the Assam Police are involved in the scam.

Former SLPRB chairman Pradeep Kumar said that he had registered the case with the CID taking Deka and another person along with him to the CID headquarters.

When asked why Deka was not apprehended then, Singh said, “When Pradeep Kumar took Diban Deka to CID, he was a complainant at that time. His name was not in the FIR. Later during the investigation, it came up that he is also one of the accused.

“One thing is assured that Diban Deka will be arrested today or tomorrow. All involved will be arrested. In this case, 60-70 per cent are technical investigations. So, no one can escape,” he said.

Kuldeep Rajbongshi, one of those arrested from Nalbari, also has a close connection with the ruling BJP and his pictures with senior party leaders have gone viral over the last few days.

On the role of Apollo Hospital in Guwahati, Singh said its technical head Pranjal Sharma used office computers to distribute question papers and store other documents, but the police have not found any evidence as of now to link the hospital as an institution in the case.