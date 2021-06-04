Quack arrested in Dibrugarh tea garden

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 3: A fake doctor was arrested from Mokalbari tea estate in Dibrugarh district on Thursday.

He has been identified as Dr Stephen Antony (37), resident of Pokhurijan area of Dibrugarh.

According to police the fake doctor who is a matric fail has been serving as a medical officer under the assumed name of Dr Stephen Antony in Mokalbari tea estate from 2018.

Talking to this correspondent, officer in charge of Chabua police station Tulumoni Dowerah said, “After getting information we picked him up from his quarter and found that he is a fake doctor and a matric fail. His original name is Simon Nag and had stolen the identity of a Karnataka-based doctor by the name of Dr Stephen Antony who is currently working in Singapore.”

Tulumoni Dowerah who himself filed a suo moto case against the fake doctor said that during investigation it was found that Anthony had flunked his class 10 exam in 2003 from Bindhakota High School, Dibrugarh securing only 137 marks overall.

“We didn’t find any certificate on him. From 2009 he has been serving as a doctor and had served in several big tea estates before joining Mokalbari tea estate in 2018. The case was registered at Rohmaria police outpost and investigation is still ongoing,” Dowerah said.

According to police, the fake doctor used to attend medical seminars and had even won many awards. He was also very popular among patients. He has been sent to judicial custody by the police.

“Police have picked up the doctor for investigation. He has joined our tea estate in 2018 as medical officer. We don’t know much about it,” said Anjani Upadhya, manager of Mokalbari tea estate.

In 2020, a 55-year-old Pankaj Kumar Nath was arrested by Dibrugarh police for forging his MBBS degree. He has been working as a doctor at Andrew Yule’s Tingkong tea estate in Dibrugarh for the last two years.