Queen Oja unveils wall murals of freedom fighters, Lovlina Borgohain

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 17: On the occasion of the 75th year of Indian Independence, FICCI FLO Northeast dedicated murals on four blocks of wall at the Nehru Stadium, Guwahati on August 15, 2021. FICCI FLO Northeast chairperson, Suruchi Agarwal, explained that one wall block has been dedicated to freedom fighters of Assam, Radha Govinda Baruah, Tarun Ram Phukan, Kanaklata Barua, Bimala Prasad Chaliha, Nabin Chandra Bordoloi and Bhogeswari Phukanani in order to honour and remember their sacrifices during the country’s fight for freedom.

Another block is dedicated to Olympian Lovlina Borgohain, and displays a triumphant moment of the golden girl from Assam. Yet another block depicts the bright future for the children of Assam. The art-work was done by artist Amit Ghosh and his team.

Member of Parliament and former mayor of Guwahati Queen Oja inaugurated the wall murals at an event on Monday.

The event was attended by members of FICCI FLO NE and officials from sports authorities. Phalguni Jain was the event head and Shweta Jindal and Rachna Siotia coordinated the event.

FICCI FLO is the women wing of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), which is the apex body of industry and commerce in India. FLO has its headquarters in New Delhi. As an All India Organisation for women, FLO has 17 chapters pan India and represents close to 8,000 women entrepreneurs, professionals and corporate executives. The Northeast chapter of FICCI FLO was formed in the year 2007.