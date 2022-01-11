Raas to be Organised in Saragua

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Jan 10: Under the patronage of the people of Saragua near Demow in association with Bhupendra Yuba Sangha on January 16 and January 17 in Saragua, Rangamancha Sri Krishna Raas to be organised.The preparation is in full swing and the rehearsal of the Raas is going on. The organising committee has requested the people to be present in the programme.