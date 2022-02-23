Rabindranath Tagore University Observes International Mother Language Day

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Feb 22: Department of Assamese, Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai observed the International Mother Language Day on Monday. The International Mother Language Day is an annual celebration held on February 21 every year from the year 2000 throughout the world, following UNESCO’s guidelines to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to advocate for multilingualism. The master degree students along with the faculty members of department of Assamese, RTU observed the day in befitting manner. The significance of the day was briefly described by assistant professor Manisha Saika, Dr Malika Deka, Disha Devi, Santhan Marak and Mrinalini Bordoloi. Students from different communities studying here showcased their culture and enthralled the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Devoraj Milli, assistant professor said that it is vital for everyone to know their mother language and try to use it in their day-to-day life, in order to preserve it. Milli said, “Languages bridge the communication gap, we should try to learn new languages and about other communities’ culture and tradition, as this helps in understanding and respecting other communities’ values thereby aiding in promoting brotherhood, peace, tranquility and happiness.”

The entire programme was moderated by Devoraj Milli, assistant professor, department of Assamese, RTU. The program concluded with the state song ‘O mur apunar desh’.