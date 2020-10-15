Radip, Reena face wrath of party workers

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Oct 14: Internecine rifts surfaced within the ranks and files of West Karbi Anglong BJP as a section of disgruntled workers revolted against West Karbi Anglong BJP president Radip Ronghang and MAC Reena Terangpi here on Wednesday. The disgruntled workers charge both the leaders for their ‘one-upmanship’ and ‘autocratic’ style of functioning.

BJP workers, who claimed to be old-timers, alleged that they are being systematically deprived by a process of purging by Ronghang and Terangpi.

Hundreds of BJP workers took out a protest rally in a village road and went back to Bibah Bhawan, where a BJP meeting was supposed to be held and burnt the effigies of Ronghang and Terangpi.

The rebel BJP workers shouted slogan against the two leaders as “Radip Ronghang Murdabad” and “Reena Terangpi Murdabad”, and burned their effigies.

They alleged that all development work contracts have been allotted to their lackeys. They have nominated their lackeys to the booth committee, Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha and in BJP Mandal Committee and in the process the old-timers were deprived. They alleged both the leaders are autocratic, anarchists, and steep in nepotism.

The protest said to be spontaneous, started when the Terangpi and Ronghang made a no show at the meeting arranged at the Bibah Bhawan to discuss their grievances.

The protestors said that in spite of Booth Committees receiving approval from the party at the state level, MAC Terangpi and Ronghang have constituted separate Booth Committees all by themselves.

It is to be noted that this is the second such protest of BJP workers against their own leaders in West Karbi Anglong. Last month, BJP workers in Kopili under Kopili MAC constituency took out a similar protest against their elected representative MAC Pawan Kumar Rai.