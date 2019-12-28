Rahul assures to raise police brutality in Parliament

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 28: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid floral tributes to 17-year-old Sam Stafford, who died in alleged police firing during the recent protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati.

17-year-old Sam Stafford – a student was died in alleged police firing. Gandhi visited Sam’s house at Hatigaon area of Guwahati and met bereaved family members.

The former Congress president companied with former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, MPs Ripun Bora, Gaurav Gogoi interacted with Sam’s father, mother and other family members and spent around 25 minutes.

A family member of Sam said that Gandhi assured to help the family.

“He condemned the incident and told us that the culprits should be punished. He assured to raise the issue in parliament,” the family member of Sam Stafford said.

Rahul Gandhi also visited another victim 17-year-old Dipanjal Das’ home at Chhaygaon area in Kamrup district and met his family members. Five persons were killed and over 100 others injured in the recent violent incidents during the anti-CAA protests in Assam.