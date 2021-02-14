Rahul Gandhi urges people to save Assam from Saffron strangle

Assam Accord now in Cong’s poll agenda

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed a mammoth gathering of Congress workers and followers in Sivasagar Boarding Field in Upper Assam and urged his party men to wake up and save Assam from alleged suffocating administration of the Saffron brigade.

Rahul’s presence seemed to have given a fillip to the Congress party and sent a wave of concern in BJP circles about their poll prospects in Upper Assam districts.

Bombarding BJP claims on economic front, Assam Accord implementation and poverty alleviation, the Congress leader said that the BJP would disintegrate Assam further and siphon off all its resources one by one.

Like a magician performing before an audience, Rahul pulled out Rs 167 from his pocket and asked the people if that should be daily wage for a worker in a tea garden in the state while doling out tea estates in the state to Gujraties.

BJP, he claimed, wanted to destroy Assam by bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which the Congress will resist tooth and nail. Coining a typical phrase in Hindi ‘Hum do hamare do, or Assam se sab kuch lo and baki sab mor lo’, Rahul said that BJP’s motto is to loot Assam by dividing its people and giving nothing in turn.

He said that the BJP wanted to set the state on fire so that it can loot everything unnoticed.

He further said that Assamese people will teach everyone a lesson who would temper with the Assam Accord.

“Congress will implement every clause of the Accord it voted to power. There is nothing for the farmers in the Union Budget, everything for the ‘do’ (Two) probably indicating Modi Shah duo or Ambani Adani combine,” he said.

Rahul lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government over giving Padmabhushan award to one unknown bureaucrat along with a man of late Tarun Gogoi’s stature who dedicated his whole life in safeguarding Assam from the verge of disintegration and destruction.

He admitted that that he took early lessons about Assam from the former chief minister Tarun Gogoi. Criticizing BJP’s economic policy, the Congress leader said that the Narendra Modi attacks the very foundation of Indian economy by making the poor poorer by demonetisation and GST. The smaller traders and business men have been suffering while business worth about Rs 80 lakh crore have been offered to two capitalists when the nation virtually came to a standstill during the pandemic, he added.

Referring to the economic slide Rahul Gandhi said that the loss in the business sector is borne not by Narendra Modi, neither by the Assam chief minister but by the poor people , the state of Assam and India as a whole.

In his address, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said that his government initiated the land patta distribution work to landless people much earlier than the BJP government in Assam. He said that only Congress party with its century old history of service to the nation can bring back peace and bliss to the people of Assam.

Earlier, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora, former leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia, Sivasagar District Congress Committee (SDCC) president Sushanta Borgohain felicitated Rahul Gandhi with a hengdang, sapkon and paguri.

The meeting was attended also by MP Pradyut Bordoloi, former minister Rakibul Hussain, MLAs Rupjyoti Kurmi, Raju Shahu, Roslina Tirki, Rekibuddin Ahmed, former ministers Bismita Gogoi, Pronoti Phukan, APCC leader Kalyan Gogoi, Prasanta Gogoi and other Congress leaders from across the state.