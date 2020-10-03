Rahul-Priyanka’s detention: Cong burns effigies of Modi, Shah

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 2: Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in front of Rongpharpi Rongbe traffic point here on Friday.

They were protesting against the detaining of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary in-charge of Utter Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while they were on way to Hathras to meet a gang-rape victim’s family on Thursday. They also alleged the failure of BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leaders and workers took out a procession from KADCC office holding placards, banners and shouting anti-BJP slogans.

The protesters later burnt the effigies of the three leaders.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) secretary Dr. Mongve Rongpi said, “Our leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have gone to meet the rape victim’s family, but they were stopped by police at Greater Noida, Jamuna Express Highway and detained them. During the scuffle between public and police, Rahul Gandhi fell to the ground and received injuries.”

“We are protesting against the failure of Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in UP. In a democratic country, every person has the right to meet the victim. But this right has been curtailed by the government. For the failure of BJP government at the Centre and in UP, we have burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and Adityanath,” Dr. Rongpi said.

Dr. Rongpi also said the four persons involved in the gang-rape incident should be arrested and given capital punishment.

Former executive member (EMs) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and vice presidents of KADCC, Raton Engti and Pradip Singnar; general secretary, Social Media, Daniel Engti and Surendra Singnar; president, KADMCC Rina Beypi; general secretaries, KAYCC, Harmonsing Engti and Rajesh Timung and cChairman, culture, KADCC, Daniel Rongpi took part in the protest.