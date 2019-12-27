Rahul to visit Assam today, extends solidarity to anti-CAA protestors

Congress to take out flag marches on its foundation day amid anti-CAA protest

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will pay a day-long visit to Assam on Saturday to extend the party’s solidarity to the people protesting against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, former Uttarakhand chief minister and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Harish Rawat said addressing media persons here Friday.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is leaving no stone unturned to make the programme a success as protests against the amended citizenship law continued in different parts of the state. The Congress will take out flag marches across the country on its foundation day on December 28 to take its ‘Save Constitution-Save India’ message to the people.

“When people of Assam had hit the streets against the undemocratic move, five fell to bullets and several others were injured,” Rawat, a former Uttarakhand chief minister, he said.

He said Rahul Gandhi also wishes to meet the families of 16-year-old Sams Steford and 17-year-old Dipanjal Das, who were killed during the stir at Chaygaon near Guwahati. “Rahul Gandhi had visited the families of those killed in unprovoked firing during anti-CAA protests in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh as he believes it is his humanitarian duty,” Rawat said. He said Gandhi’s father former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had signed the Assam Accord in 1985 “sacrificing” the Congress government in the state. “Rahul Gandhi understands the sentiments of the people of Assam as the state is close to him,” Rawat said.

The Hiteswar Saikia-led Congress government in Assam had stepped down after the signing of the Accord. Stating that Congress was the first party to speak against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill when it was tabled in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Rawat accused the BJP-led government at Centre of using “defection, allurements and suppressing smaller parties” to get the Bill passed in Parliament. He said AICC president Sonia Gandhi had told a visiting delegation of the Assam’s civil society that the party was “obliged” to heed the sentiments of the people of the state on CAA. “We believe that our secular Constitution and our cultural unity forge the concept of India. CAA crushes and destroys everything,” Rawat said.

Gandhi will reach Guwahati at 1 pm and will head towards the rally venue at Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara. He will fly back to Delhi by 5 pm. “We will launch a mass signature campaign against the citizenship law tomorrow. We aim to collect 2 lakh signatures and send the same to the President of India,” said APCC president and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora said.