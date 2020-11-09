Raijor Dal constitutes panel for Tezpur LAC

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Nov 9: Raijor Dal formed convenors committee for five legislative Assembly constituencies in Sonitpur district.

One of the state convenors, Bhaskar Saikia demanded immediate release of KMSS supremo Akhil Gogoi without any pre condition.

He alleged that BJP conspired against the Raijor Dal from the time of its inception. Therefore, it is crystal clear that BJP is afraid of Akhil Gogoi and continued to detain him in the jail for the last 11 months. He dares Himanta to release Gogoi and fight the election battle face to face with Akhil Gogoi.

Saikia also criticised the BJP government for its policy of governance.