Raijor Dal: KMSS float new party

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 2: Ahead of the assembly election to be held next year, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has formed a new regional political party ‘Raijor Dal’ (People’s Party).

Announcing the name on Friday, KMSS leaders said a total of 70 organisations have formed this joint platform to fight the upcoming assembly elections.

Akhil Gogoi will be the chief state convenor of the party and personalities like Hiren Gohain, Nagen Saikia, Jahnu Baruah and several others have been nominated to the advisory committee of the party.

Prithviraj Rabha has been nominated to the co-ordination committee of the newly formed party.

The new political party will continue to fight against the Citizenship Amendment Act and oppose other political parties such as BJP and Congress-AIUDF.

Akhil Gogoi, who is to be nominated as chief state convenor was granted bail on Thursday by a special NIA court in one of the two cases being probed by NIA in connection with his alleged role in the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state.

Gogoi was granted bail after five days of hearing in the case, which was filed at the Chabua police station and later transferred to NIA.

NIA special judge Pranjal Das granted bail to Gogoi on a surety of Rs 30,000 and routine conditions, including not tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses.