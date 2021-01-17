Raijor Dal sends alliance proposal to AJP

Alliance will take a final shape within a very short time: Lurinjyoti

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: Newly-floated Raijor Dal on Sunday sent a proposal to Assam Jatiya Parisad (AJP) for a pre poll alliance to oust the ruling BJP from power in the upcoming assembly elections slated on April.

Announcing that the party has sent its proposal of alliance to AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Raijor Dal working president Bhasco de Saikia said, “Since we have adopted a common goal of uprooting BJP from Dispur, it is ideal we give a joint fight. Therefore, we have sent an alliance proposal to AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and I’m hopeful of a positive response.”

Gogoi on Saturday hinted that AJP is in touch with Raijor Dal to fight the assembly election jointly.

“The alliance will take a final shape within a very short time,” Gogoi said in a joining programme held at Raha in Nagaon district on Saturday.

Several AJP leaders had also attended Raijor Dal’s first state convention at Moran, recently.

Raijor Dal, a three-month-old political party formed by about 70 organisations, has named jailed farmers activist Akhil Gogoi as its president during the three-day conference held in Moranhat on January 9.

“The government is keeping Akhil Gogoi in jail because the BJP leaders are afraid to face him in the electoral battlefield,” said Saikia.

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), a peasants’ rights organisation that Gogoi had founded two decades ago, had taken the initiative of forming Raijor Dal in October 2020.

Gogoi, who has been lodged in Guwahati Central Jail in connection with 12 cases relating to violent protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since December 2019, has decided to fight the elections from two constituencies, Saikia added.

The Congress has planned to forge an alliance with Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal led- All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for assembly polls. However, the high command of the party is yet to send a green signal on this alliance.

“Cong-AIUDF alliance is yet to be finalised. Congress is looking for like-minded parties for pre-poll alliance,” AICC general secretary and former Union minister Jitendra singh said in a meeting in Diphu on December 8, last.

The two parties have contested 20 of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections seats in an alliance.