Railway Board chairman visits NF Railway

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav on Monday called upon all the railway officers to ensure proper maintenance of all assets like engines, coaches, wagons, signal & telecommunication equipments and track so that optimum utilisation of the assets can be achieved.

In a review meeting on the performance of Guwahati Railway Station here on Monday, Yadav also stressed on proper planning in electrification projects and construction of new lines so that available assets can be put into maximum use.

Yadav arrived at NF Railway headquarters on a day-long visit on Monday and embarked on a review inspection of Guwahati Railway station.

He took stock of the recently carried out and ongoing developmental works in the station for upgrading passenger amenities and reviewed the performance of Lumding Division under whose jurisdiction the Guwahati Railway Station falls.

Yadav also inspected the waiting halls for passengers, the concourse area of the station and the recently introduced Quick Watering System for passenger train. The Quick Watering System has been developed for filling water in passenger trains in a very short time so that a complete train can be provided water without causing any delay in running schedule.

The chairman reviewed various schemes and efforts taken by Lumding division for increasing its Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) and lauded the efforts. Lumding Division has recently introduced a Video Wall system where various information useful for passengers can be displayed. These Video Wall Systems have now been offered to advertisers for generating Non-Fare Revenue.

Additionally, some areas in the ticket counter, concourse and elsewhere in the station have also been offered for placing commercial advertisement to augment railway’s earnings. The chairman, while appreciating the efforts also called for continuing all such attempts to increase railway’s earnings.

Yadav inaugurated the renovated and upgraded Running Room at Guwahati railway station which is used by train operating staff including drivers and guards for rest and recreation. The running room has been provided with complete air-conditioning, recreational facilities and comfortable resting facilities. The new Running Room will provide adequate scope to operating staff to wear off fatigue related to works and will also help fulfil their requirement of a comfortable resting place after arduous work.

Yadav also inspected the Barracks of Railway Protection Force at Maligaon and joined at a Performance Review Meeting attended by senior officials of NF Railway and NF Railway Construction Organisation led by general manager Sanjive Roy at the Maligaon Headquarters.

The chairman was apprised of the progress of various construction projects and other works related to enhancing safety and passenger amenities. The chairman advised to plan a strategy for increasing freight revenue by enticing more traffic from road to rail and stressed on increasing cleanliness in trains to make them commensurate with cleanliness in stations.