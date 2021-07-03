Railway double line commissioning towards Northeast gets a boost 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 2: CRS (Commissioner of Railway Safety) has accorded sanction for opening of Jalpaiguri Road – Y Leg section (one block section of 5 Km) and Betgara – Kolaigram section (23 Km in 3 block sections) double line falling on the Rajdhani route and the busiest route of NF Railway connecting Guwahati to rest of India.

In both these sections, double lines have been commissioned along with railway electrification. Completion of these doubling sections will help operation of more freight traffic to & from Northeast region. The entire work is completed during the Covid pandemic situation by observing necessary safety protocols by the Northeast Frontier Railway.

Jalpaiguri Road – Y Leg section was the only super critical work left to be completed in NF Railway. This section has an important bridge of 970 m length (20 spans) on the river Teesta. This section was a bottleneck as double lines on either side of this block section already existed. Doubling on either side of Y Leg is important as this junction provides an alternate route between New Jalpaiguri and New Coochbehar. Betgara – Kolaigram section is a part of New Mainaguri – Gumanihat doubling project which is a critical work of NF Railway, a release stated.

This doubling being on the busiest route of NF Railway, gives a lot of advantage in increasing the line capacity of this section. A permanent speed restriction of 90 Kmph had also been removed in the process of this doubling. A three-lane road overbridge of 60 m span with bow string girders has been constructed on National Highway 31-D which is a first on this Railway.