Railway Engine seized at Bamunimaidan Railway Yard

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 21: One Railway Engine (loco engine number- 12440 WDG4) has been seized from the possession of Senior DME, Diesel, New Guwahati, Chandra Mohan Tiwari at Bamunimaidan Railway Yard, Diesel loco shed for killing 2 elephants on September 27 last.

The seizure operation was conducted under the supervision of Nalini Kumar Kalita, Forester 1 of Lumding Forest Range, Lumding under Nagaon South Division, Hojai on October 20. The seized locomotive was later given back into the custody of Senior DME, Diesel, New Guwahati, Chandra Mohan Tiwari in view of the continuity of essential services to the public and others.

Following the investigation, Mahendra Kumar Yadava, IFS, Chief Wildlife Warden of Assam said that the sad incident of one female elephant and her calf being killed by a goods train engine in Lumding RF has been very vigorously pursued under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 against the railway authorities.

He added that the Department instituted an enquiry under the Act and accordingly a team of forest officials proceeded to Bamunimaidan Loco Shed and seized the Diesel Loco Engine.

Notably, the Loco Pilot and the Assistant Loco Pilot have been suspended by the Railways after an internal enquiry. Meanwhile, Minister of Environment And Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya maintained that the Department shall not fail to take a tough stand against the Railways.