Railway unloads 1058 rakes of freight

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 11: The Northeast frontier railway has managed to maintain high momentum of goods transportation to meet the requirement of essential commodities and to boost the economic activities in the Northeastern region.

Northeast frontier railway has transported 1058 freight carrying trains during February, 2021 and unloaded them in different goods sheds in its jurisdiction as compared to unloading of 916 rakes in February, 2020, which is an increase of 15.5%.

Goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, POL, food grains, pulses, fertilizer, cement, coal, stone chips, iron/steel, potato, onion, sand, gypsum, maize, auto, container have been transported during the month.

During February, 553 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 270 were loaded with essential commodities. 68 rakes in Tripura, 26 rakes in Nagaland, 6 rakes in Manipur, 6 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh and 4 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during last month. As many as 217 freight rakes in West Bengal and 178 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during last month within the jurisdiction of NFR to meet the requirement of people of these regions.

In Assam area 50 rakes loaded with FCI items, 93 rakes of cement, 52 rakes of automobiles, 17 rakes of sugar, 21 rakes of fertilizer, 74 rakes of petroleum products etc. were unloaded. In Tripura 10 rakes of FCI items, 41 rakes of stone, 3 rakes of sugar, 2 rakes of cement, 1 rake of automobiles etc. were unloaded. In Arunachal Pradesh 6 rakes of petroleum products were unloaded. In Manipur 4 rakes loaded with FCI items and 2 rakes of cement were unloaded. In Mizoram 2 rakes loaded with FCI items were unloaded. In Nagaland 6 rakes of FCI items, 8 rakes of petroleum products, 4 rakes of cement were unloaded during last month.

In Bihar portion 72 rakes of cement, 19 rakes of FCI items, 18 rakes of fertilizer, 11 rakes of salt, 8 rakes of sugar, 26 rakes of stone etc. were unloaded. In North Bengal portion of NFR 31 rakes of FCI items, 91 rakes of cement, 19 rakes of fertilizer, 7 rakes of sugar, 31 rakes of petroleum products etc. were unloaded.

Improved terminal handling facility and improvement in mobility due to enhanced maintenance efforts & continuous monitoring at all level resulted in reduction in turnaround time and increased unloading. Average speed of goods carrying trains in NFR also increased.

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given by Indian Railways to make Railway’s freight movement very attractive for its customers.