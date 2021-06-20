Railways bringing back workers, as cities gradually unlock

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 19: During the past 7 days (from June 11 to 17) approximately 32.56 lakh passengers including migrant workers and other passengers traveled by long distance mail express trains (with average occupancy of trains being 110.2 %) from areas like Eastern UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal & Odisha to various destinations including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, & Chennai areas.

To facilitate the movement of migrant labour from the states of Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh & Odisha to the Metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru & Chennai etc, Indian Railways is operating Mail/Express Specials, Holiday Specials and Summer Special trains. All these trains are being operated as fully reserved trains keeping in view the Covid protocol. The booking for these trains is available to the traveling public through Passenger Reservation System (PRS) at the Reservation Counters and also through online mode by using e-ticketing system.