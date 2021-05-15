Railways increases its oxygen express operations 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 14: Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered nearly 7,900 MT of LMO in nearly 500 tankers to various states across the country.

Oxygen expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the nation each day for the last few days.

It may be noted that oxygen expresses started their deliveries 20 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT of LMO.

In just 20 days’ time, Railways has increased its oxygen express operations to deliver nearly 7,900 MT of medical oxygen to 12 states.

Crisscrossing the country, Indian Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa & Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, MP, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi & UP in complex operational route planning scenarios.

In order to ensure that Oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, Railways is creating new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in running of Oxygen Express Freight Trains. The average speed of these critical Freight trains is way above 55 in most cases over long distances. Running on high priority Green Corridor, with a highest sense of urgency, operational teams of various zones are working round the clock in most challenging circumstances to ensure that Oxygen reaches in the fastest possible time frame. Technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections.