Railways Lauded for Acting Decisively During Derailment of Bikaner – Guwahati Express

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 17: The incident of derailment site of 15633 Bikaner – Guwahati Express witnessed many admirable deeds. The NF Railway acted fast in the first hour, the most crucial hour of any accident. This led to saving many important lives. Empathising with the passengers and realising their immediate need for finances, Railway has paid ex-gratia payment in the shortest possible time, within hours of the accident to all the injured passengers.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology himself reached the accident site to have an on-the-spot assessment. He also visited hospitals and interacted with the admitted passengers. The minister assured the best possible health care facilities to all admitted passengers. One of the injured passengers, Kuldeep Rawat, upon interaction with the minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital, mentioned that his luggage was lost during the accident. Vaishnaw immediately activated the Railway machinery and his luggage was soon found and handed over to his caretaker and relative Arun Kumar. The minister of Railways while visiting the injured passengers at hospitals met Safikul Ali, hailing from Dhula of Assam who did not have a mobile phone to communicate with his family. The minister took help from his other ministry and sent a postman to his native village. After failing to locate any family members by the postman, an announcement was made through the mosque, usually used for namaaz. Through this announcement, his family members were informed and communicated with railway authorities. Thus, praiseworthy initiatives by the minister touched the hearts of everyone.

ART (Accident Relief Train) & ARME (Accident Relief Medical Equipment Van) staff of NF Railway did exemplary work during the rescue operation which led to saving many lives. On receipt of the information, senior railway officials along with ART rushed towards the site from New Jalpaiguri and New Alipurduar jumped into the rescue operation. Injured passengers were brought to the nearest hospitals and timely medical attention was paid to them. Thereafter, stranded passengers were sent to their destination stations by a special train. All stranded passengers were provided with tea, drinking water, biscuits, snacks, dinner packets, etc. Passengers were satisfied with quick rescue and alternative travel arrangements and also provided food for all by railway authority.

Restoration work was done on war footing for normalisation of train movement under the supervision of Anshul Gupta, general manager of NF Railway. The entire railway fraternity worked 24×7 without any break that resulted in restoration of the train movement through the accident affected section at the shortest possible time.