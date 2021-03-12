Rain-storms hits normal life in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 11: Spells of rain-storm hit normal life in several areas making some homeless in Kokrajhar.

Assam Social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma and UPPL secretary and one of BTR signatories Lawrence Islary visited the storm hit areas on Thursday morning.

A heavy rain-storm along with thunderstorms on Wednesday evening around 7.30 pm left trees uprooted, damaged properties including blowing away of houses besides affecting normal life.

Several villages and areas including Phungkapuri,Milanpur,Sonapur,Dobragaon,Amguri as well northern part of the Kokrajhar town.

UPPL secretary Lawrence Islary visited the rain-storms affected areas and took stock about the storm hitting incident.

He said that his UPPL party has urged the district administrator to extend relief support to the rain storm affected peoples.

“Heavy rain accompanied by hailstorm caused extensive damages in villages like Patgaon, Dobragaon, Haltugaon and Amguri under 30 East Kokrajhar constituency last night. Many houses were destroyed.

“In an immediate response to this disaster, we are working very closely with the Kokrajhar DDMA mainly in meeting humanitarian needs, we are involved in clean up, damage assessment, restoring utilities, conducting repairs, establishing operations for public services and starting of resource distribution”, Islary added.

Minister Brahma said that district administration has been requested to make proper survey over the storm affected areas and providing relief materials for the affected peoples.

She said that state government has been taking steps to extend support to the rain storm affected peoples with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, rain-storms affected peoples have alleged that no government official and authorities reached at the affected areas till filling of this report.

They have urged the distribution administration and government to provide relief materials for the affected citizens with immediate step.