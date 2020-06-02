Rain-triggered 3 landslides kill 21 in Barak Valley

CM announces ex-gratia for family of deceased

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 2: 21 people were killed and several others were injured in a series of landslides in three districts of the Barak Valley on Tuesday, officials said, even as the state is grappling with floods.

Officials said at least six people in Karimganj district, seven in Cachar and eight in Hailakandi districts have died due to the landslide early on Tuesday following incessant rainfall for the past few days.

Seven people of a family died in a landslide at Joypur Kolarpar area in Cachar district along Assam-Manipur border in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Tazimuddin Lashkar, 20-year-old Alia Begum, 18-year-old Alam Uddin, Arif Uddin, 14-year-old Amuna Begum, 12-year-old Sumona Begum and 8-year-old Rehim Uddin.

Six people, including five of a family died and 10 others were injured in a landslide at Kaliganj Karimpur village in Karimganj district.

Five among the deceased were identified as 57-year-old Ajiruddin, his wife 40-year-old Rajia Begum, two minor son 10-year-old Aftab Hussain and 7-year-old Anuwar Uddin and daughter 5-year-old Tahera Begum.

The injured persons were rushed to Karimganj civil hospital.

Eight people were killed following landslides triggered by incessant rain on Tuesday morning.

Confirming the incident, additional deputy commissioner cum CEO, DDMA, Hailakandi, RK Dam said, “Eight persons have died, including two children when landslides triggered by heavy showers hit two areas under Hailakandi and Algapur revenue circles. Several others sustained injuries. Bodies have been recovered and sent to the civil hospital for autopsy.”

Upon receiving information, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police reached the spots at Mohonpur Grant under Hailakandi revenue circle and at Chandipur Grant under Algapur revenue circle.

Hailakandi Circle Officer Tridip Roy disclosed that seven persons identified as Kutun Mia Laskar, 40, Zulfana Begum Laskar, 32, Sukrana Begum Laskar, 6, Rijwana Begum Laskar, 4, Sumona Begum Laskar, 8, Chanmoni Mal, 5, and Motiur Rahman Laskar, 70, were killed in the landslide.

Circle Officer, Algapur, PK Gupta informed that a person named Rup Chand Sarkar died in the landslide.

“The rescue operation started in the morning hours and all the bodies were identified by the authorities and shifted to the district hospital for post mortem,” said an official of the emergency and fire services.

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death of victims and said that rescue and relief operations were underway.

“The loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Barak Valley, Assam is tragic. Local authorities are undertaking rescue and relief efforts. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Kovind tweeted.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi expressed his deep sense of grief and dismay at the loss of life of 20 people who were killed in the land slide in the Barak valley region on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the deputy commissioners of three Barak valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi along with SDRF to speed up relief and rescue operations and extend all possible help to those affected by the landslides.

He also directed the district administration to immediately release ex-gratia to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic incidents.

Moreover, Sonowal instructed the district administrations to take steps to provide necessary medical facilities to those injured in the incidents.