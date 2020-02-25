Rakesh Roushan takes charge as Kokrajhar SP

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 24: Rakesh Roushan took charge as the new superintendent of police (SP) in Kokrajhar on Monday. Kokrajhar Press Club members offered warm welcome and felicitation to the SP at his office in Kokrajhar.

While interacting with reporters on his first day in office, he reiterated that he has come to render services for the citizens with dedication in the district.

He added that police administration is ready to work cooperatively for the welfare and integrity of the society in the district. He also informed that strong security deployment would be done during the upcoming BTC elections.