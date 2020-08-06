Ram Mandir effect: Curfew in Sonitpur after clash

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 5: Indefinite curfew has been imposed in Dhekiajuli and Thelamara police station areas of Sonitpur district after 12 persons were injured in a clash between two communities on Wednesday after a bike rally was organised by Bajrang Dal activists to celebrate the foundation stone laying ceremony of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

To control the situation, police fired in the air and deployed additional forces after many bikes and other vehicles were burnt.

The incident took place when a large number of bikers were heading to a Shiv temple in Bhora Singori in the Thelamara police station area, playing loud music and shouting slogans.

“Locals objected to the group playing loud music in their area. They also asked why the rally was organised when the people were fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to arguments, which eventually turned ugly and a clash started,” Sonitpur deputy commissioner Manvendra Pratap Singh told reporters here.

Singh, who reached the spot immediately, was attacked by the two groups. They threw stones at him, smashing the front windscreen of his official multi-utility vehicle.

Sonitpur superintendent of police Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta is at the spot to monitor the situation.

“To control the situation, which turned into a communal clash, police first lathi-charged and then fired in the air. We have deployed additional forces after many bikes and other vehicles were burnt,” Singh said.

The bikers did not have any permission to bring out the procession and an alleged minor accident involving one of the riders and a local fuelled the clash, he added.

“When we were trying to pacify the people, they started throwing stones at us as well. The front windscreen of my vehicle was smashed. My escort jeep was also attacked by a bamboo but it was not damaged,” Singh informed.

Additional SP Numal Mahata said police fired 10 rounds in the air to disperse the mob but no arrest has been made yet.

Singh said, “Our prime aim was to control the situation and bring normalcy in the area. It was not an easy task to bring the situation under control when around 500 people were engaged in a clash. However, we successfully controlled the situation.”

The local people burnt several bikes and a four- heeler of the Bajrang Dal members who were also carrying sharp weapons, he added.

The Bajrang Dal members alleged that at least 12 of them have been injured. When asked about the number of persons injured, the deputy commissioner said, “We cannot say it immediately as it became dark and there was a huge crowd. We will be able to say it tomorrow after taking stock of the situation.”

Sonitput district administration clamped the Section 144 CRPC with effect from 10 pm on Wednesday prohibiting movement of the people without permission from the competent authority within the limit of Thelamara and Dhekiajuli police station area until further order.

In his order, the deputy commissioner said, “The order is passed exparte in view of urgency and in the interest of maintenance of public order and peace. The order shall come into force with immediate effect.”

“I am of the opinion that there exists a grave law and order situation due to present scenario at village Goruduba and Bharahingori of Pachim Borgaon GP under the Thelamara PS area & the groups are trying to indulge in the violence in the name of protest and in view of the present events there is an apprehension of grave risks and danger to human life and properties, if persons are allowed to move freely,” the DC said in his order.

“An emergency has arisen which necessitates immediate action and speedy remedy for the maintenance of public order and tranquillity,” he added.