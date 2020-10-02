Ramdhun in Sanskrit: Tribute on Gandhi Jayanti

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 1: Aficionados of Sanskrit singer Ranjan Bezbaruah has another treat in store for them with the singer rendering Gandhiji’s favourite bhajan, Ramdhun, in the classical language.

Bezbaruah said that this was a tribute to the Mahatma on the grand occasion of his 151st birth anniversary on Friday.

“On the day that people across the world are planning to pay homage to the stalwart of civilisation, this is a special tribute from Assam,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sanskrit form of the Hindi bhajan reflecting an ideal of Gandhiji, ‘Raghupati Raghava’ has been recorded by Bezbaruah along with the vocals of Riturani Mousumi, Dipsikha Sharma and Anushka Sharma all hailing from Nagaon.

This has been sent to Doordarshan Kendra, Delhi, Akashvani, Delhi, Akashvani, Guwahati and ETV Bharat, etc.

Bezbaruah said that the Sanskrit form of the bhajan would be aired on October 2 and 3 via national media. The translation was done by Alok Kumar of Varanasi, music by Abhishek Dhar and overall supervision by Dr. Narayan Dutt Mishra of Delhi.

Ranjan Bezbaruah has been engaged in a constant effort to create Indian music through Sanskrit and popularise the Sanskrit language through music.