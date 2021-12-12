Ramesh Chandra Goswami Presented with Narendra Deva Sastri Memorial Award

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 11: The sixth Narendra Deva Sastri memorial oration-cum award giving ceremony organised by Sonitpur Press Club, Tezpur was held on Saturday at the Tezpur Sahitya Sabha premises here wherein the prestigious award initiated in the memory of renowned Sanskrit Scholar and eminent journalist Narendra Deva Sastri on his 93rd birth anniversary was conferred on noted science writer and retired professor Dr. Ramesh Chandra Goswami for the year 2021. Dr Goswami received the award from Bhupesh Chandra Das, deputy commissioner and Subhas Chandra Biswas, the president of Sonitpur Press Club in the meeting held for the occasion which was hosted by Pankaj Barua, secretary of Sonitpur Press Club. During the meeting from the chair of the chief speaker, Dr Narayan Sarma, founder of Asom Jatiya Bidyalay, author and thinker emphasised on the essence of mother tongue in education, whilst delivering his thought provoking speech on the topic ‘Vernacular schools and commercialisation of education’. In his speech, Dr Sarma thoroughly discussed the pros and cons of the impact of globalisation in the education system and the challenges being faced by the students studying in government schools. Throughout his speech, he unfolds that mother tongue is the key tool towards shaping one’s overall personality and development. It is vital in framing the thought process of people. He also urged the government to uplift the standard of the government schools in all respects. Deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das praised such noteworthy steps of Sonitpur Press Club to keep alive the memories and ideologies of the ideal journalist Narendra Deva Sastry in his speech. Receiving the award conferred on him, Dr Ramesh Chandra Goswami paid tribute to the noted scholar and journalist and urged all to create awareness amongst people to develop scientific thought in every sphere of life and to eradicate superstitions in and around the society. Dr Bhubaneswar Saharia, noted writer and ex controller of examinations, Tezpur University and Pulal Kumar Deka, dramatist and journalist remembered the life of Narendra Deva Sastry in their speech with a special mention of their intimacy with the great scholar. Besides, Swarna Hazarika, noted author and the first woman journalist from the district of undivided Sonitpur was also honoured by the organisation along with journalist Kusmakhar Upadhyay and Dip Kumar Kalita for having government felicitation and media fellowship. A book entitled ‘Swarnadhara’ penned by Swarna Hazarika was also inaugurated during the programme by Dr. Bhubaneswar Saharia. Biswajit Boro, member of the organisation read out the citation offered to the author while Kanaklata Devi, wife of Narendra Deva Sastry along with their son inaugurated the Shradhanjali programme with lighting of lamp in front of his portrait. Among other dignitaries, author Dr Satish Chandra Bhattacharyya, internationally acclaimed photographer Nalini Kumar Barua, educationist Ramesh Chandra Kalita, literary pensioner Mrinali Chetia, Tezpur Sahitya Sabha president and author Dr Bhupen Saikia also attended the meeting while child artist Prasiddha Shivam entertained the guest with amusing songs.