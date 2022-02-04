Ramsing Timung, Bidyasing Engleng Face Public Ire

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 3: The villagers from seven villages of Bomrui, Adarsha under Langfer Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency on Wednesday blocked the road during the visit of Langfer MAC, Ramsing Timung and Diphu MLA Bidyasing Engleng in the area.

The villagers blocked the road and shouted slogans like ‘Ramsing Timung murdabad’ and ‘BJP zindabad’. The villagers of No.73 Polling Station of Bomrui were protesting against MAC Timung alleging that in his five year tenure as MAC of Langfer he had not provided any facilities to Bomrui villages. They also demanded the appointment of Rajib Millik as Sarkari Gaon Bura in the place of his late father Sar Millik.

President, Booth Committee of No.73 Polling Station, Bomrui, Habe Tisso while speaking before the media said, “The villagers of No.73 Polling Station of Bomrui are protesting against Ramsing Timung as during his five year term as the Langfer MAC he could not provide any facilities to the villagers. Problems of roads, safe drinking water, soil erosion and lack of government jobs for the educated youths of the area still continue to exist. We have also approached MAC Timung several times for the appointment of Rajib Millik as SGB in the place of his late father Sar Millik, but he has refused to do it. Until and unless he appoints SGB to Rajib Millik in our favour we will prohibit MAC Timung from visiting Bomrui.”

Another person Jonasing Terang said, “We are against MAC Timung and we don’t want to blame the BJP party for his actions. We are still with the party. Whether he gets a party ticket for the second time or not we don’t know, but we are not going to campaign in his favour unless he accepts our demands and apologises to the villagers.”

MLA Engleng who accompanied MAC Timung, assured the villagers that he will take up the matter of Rajib Millik’s appointment as SGB with the KAAC authorities.