Rang Ghar Bakori Reverberates with Folk Dances

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 15: The historic Rang Ghar Bakori reverberated with Bihu songs, dances, and beats of drams of various ethnic groups on Saturday in the Magh Bihu Rongpur Mela organised by Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, Asom (TAYPA) in the Rang Ghar Bakori (Front yard).

The prominent cultural groups that showcased their traditional styles and rhythms were Tengapani Deori Bihu (Panidohing), Tiwa Lalilung Dance (Mikir Kala Kristi Sangha, Jagiroad), Mising Gumrah dance (Balikhuti, Moran), Moran Bihu (Kakopathar Kordoiguri), Poipi Jeng Gabharu nritya and Charaideu Hussori Dal. Another attraction of the day was ‘kori khel’ by Labung gaon Hanhchora.

Addressing the meeting held on the occasion, minister for Disaster Management and Revenue Jogen Mohan stressed on the need for developing a work culture among the youths that can lead the state towards becoming a self-sustaining economy.

Dilip Gogoi, president of the Central committee of TAYPA also addressed the meeting. Kamaljyoti Gogoi, Sivasagar released the souvenir brought out on the occasion.

Diganta Tamuli, president, TAYPA, hoisted the flag while Suraj Gogoi, secretary, Rangpur Mela, did the ‘tarpan’. The occasion witnessed a huge gathering in the historic Rang Ghar premises and the trade fair organised by the committee on Saturday.