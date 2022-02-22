Rangapara College Observes International Mother Language Day

Newly constructed digital seminar was also inaugurated on the occasion

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 21: Rangapara College observed the International Mother Language Day on Monday with a day long programme here. The International Mother Language Day is an annual celebration held on February 21 of every year from 2000, following UNESCO’s guidelines to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and to advocate for multilingualism. Rangapara College observed the day by inaugurating a journal ‘Thulunga – a multilingual students’ research journal’ edited by Prasanta Boro, Hod, Dept. of Bodo and a book by Dr. Mamata Borthakur, assistant professor of the Dept. of Commerce, entitled ‘Growth of small tea gardens in Sonitpur district (undivided): An emerging economic sector’. The meeting started with the welcome speech by Dr. Ranjan Kalita, principal, Rangapara College. Dr. Kalita in his speech emphasised on the maximum use of the mother language to conserve it from extinction in this era of digitalisation. The session was presided over by Dr. Charu Saharia Nath, the acting president of the governing body of Rangapara College who also inaugurated both the books. Dr. Nath during her speech expressed her feelings on how a person can join hands to conserve a language from extinction. Dr. Ranendra Mohan Deka, vice-principal, Rangapara College explained the importance of the celebration of this very day. He shared his feelings on how a song can take part in popularising an unknown language. The whole session was moderated by Prasanta Boro. At the end of the session, Dr. Aswini Kumar Deka, head, Department of Assamese offered the vote of thanks. The session was held in the digital seminar hall which was also inaugurated during the programme by Dr. Charu Saharia Nath.