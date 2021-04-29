Rangia admin raises concern on speedy trucks and dumpers

HT Correspondent

Rangia, April 28: To discuss about the uncontrolled plying of dumpers and trucks in Rangia town causing danger to life and also inconvenience to people at large, a meeting was convened by sub-divisional officer (Civil) Swapneel Paul on Tuesday.

Leading persons, senior citizens, various stakeholders, representatives of AASU, chambers of commerce, principals of various schools among others of Rangia in presence of the circle officer of Rangia revenue circle Chandan Borgohain were present in the meeting.

Notably, in a span of one week, three accidents occurred in the district resulting in the death of one person and serious injuries to three other persons.