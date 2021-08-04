Ranjan Daimary in special jail of 10 APBN

Demand for release of NDFB founder gaining ground

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 3: Founder of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) Ranjan Daimary alias DR Nabla, who has been lodged in Guwahati Central Jail in connection with 2008, October 30 serial blasts cases, has been shifted to ‘make shift special jail’ at 10th APBN in Kahilipara in Guwahati city and has been there since July 22.

This was revealed by B Onjhalu, general secretary, ex-NDFB (Ranjan Daimary faction) at a press conference at PWD Guest House here on Tuesday.

“Ranjan Daimary was shifted to the special jail of 10th APBN on July 22. The reason behind it is not known to us,” Onjhalu said.

He expressed concern over the shifting of the militant leader to a makeshift special jail as he has been convicted in the 2008, October 30 serial explosion cases.

Notably, Ranjan Daimary was the brain behind the third Bodo Peace Accord signed between the Centre and state governments with four factions of NDFB, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) and United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) on January 27, 2020.

Daimary was released by the Gauhati High Court on parole for signing of the accord for a period of one month, but was again lodged in jail as his parole has not been extended by the court.

“Ranjan Daimary was also one of the signatories of the BTR Accord. He should be released from the jail immediately,” Onjhalu said.

“Daimary should be released from jail. He should not be kept in an unsuitable location,” he said.

Members of Dhiren Boro -led NDFB faction, NDFB-Progressive, NDFB-S have also urged the state government for early release of Ranjan Daimary from jail.

Meanwhile, the Bodo Sahitya Sabha has expressed serious concern over the shifting of Ranjan Daimary from the Guwahati Central Jail and lodged in the custody of 10 Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara.

The Sabha appealed to the Union Home Ministry to look on the matter sympathetically and release him from the jail as Daimary was one of the signatories of Bodo Peace Accord.

“Ranjan Daimary was granted parole for signing the peace accord. But why was his bail not continued? He should be released at an earliest in the spirit of the Bodo Peace Accord,” BSS president Taren Boro said in a statement here.