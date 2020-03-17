Ranjan Gogoi justifies accepting RS berth amid criticism

GUWAHATI, March 17 (AGENCIES): Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday defended his decision to accept nomination to the Rajya Sabha, saying he wants the legislature and judiciary to work together for nation-building.

Gogoi, however, said he will speak in detail about the issue, over which he and the Modi government have come under attack, after taking oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

“I have accepted the offer of the nomination to the Rajya Sabha because of strong conviction that the legislature and judiciary must, at some point of time, work together for nation-building.

“My presence in Parliament will be an opportunity to project the views of the judiciary before the legislature and vice versa,” he told an Assamese news channel.

President Ram Nath Kovind had nominated Gogoi to the Upper House of Parliament on Monday.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have questioned the nomination of Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha barely months after he retired in November last year.

He had served as the Chief Justice of India for about 13 months during which he presided over the benches that pronounced judgements on important matters like the Ayodhya land dispute, the Rafale fighter jet deal and the plea seeking a review of the apex court’s judgement on the entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple.

“Let God give me the strength to have an independent voice in Parliament,” he said, adding, “I have much to say, but let me take the oath in Parliament and then I shall open up”.