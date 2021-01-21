Ranjeet Dass bats for ‘convincing’ win in poll

State BJP chief visits Karbi Anglong amidst KSA opposition

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Jan 21: While expressing confidence to win the upcoming assembly elections, the state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Thursday said the party needs to make it a convincing win with a large margin.

“There is no need to have doubt as the BJP is coming back to power. But we need a convincing win with a larger margin,” Dass said addressing Prishtha Pramukh Sanmilan at Hanjanglangso Donsuri field here.

Dass claimed that the state is marching towards peace and development after the BJP came to the power in 2016.

“After the BJP came to power in Assam, Karbi Anglong is being developed. When the Congress was in power they did nothing but corruption. Bokajan has also developed. The BJP government has built roads, toilets, made admission in schools free, scholarships for higher studies has been provided, scoters were distributed to girls, laptops were provided, Rs. 50,000 financial assistance is being given to Self Help Groups which was earlier Rs. 10,000. We have also developed schools, colleges, medical college and others. We should go and tell this to the people,” Dass said.

In the meeting, appointment letters for Pristha Pramukh were distributed to the party workers in Bokajan constituency.

The programme was also attended by East Karbi Anglong BJP president Dhonsing Teron, Bokajan MLA Dr Numal Momin, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), EM Jagat Sing Engti and state BJP vice president Longki Phangcho.

Earlier, Dass was welcomed into the venue by cultural troupes of Karbi, Garo, Adivashi, Nepali and Shyam.

However, Karbi Students Association (KSA) opposed the visit of state BJP president in protest against the ruling party’s failure to keep its word for implementation of Article 244(A) of the Constitution of India for creation of an Autonomous State comprising Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

“The KSA is against the visit of state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Das. Even after the BJP ruled the state for five years it has still not fulfilled the demands of statehood and had not look into the demands of the people,” KSA president Simeon Rongphar said addressing a press conference at its office at Hanjanglangso in the afternoon.

“The BJP is yet to fulfil its promises made earlier. Whenever election nears the people of the hill districts- Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao are made a fool of,” he added.