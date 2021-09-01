Ranjeet Dass inaugurates drinking water supply scheme at Berhampur Bejorchuk

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 31: Assam minister of public health and engineering department, Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Tuesday ceremonially inaugurated a drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission sponsored by the Union government here at Bejorchuk village near Bamuni road in greater Berhampur area.

Inaugurating this drinking water supply scheme, Dass claimed that two lakh more people across the state would be benefited under the Jal Jeevan Mission. A total of 1,25,000 people were covered under the mission in the month of July.

He said that the department concerned is trying its best to fulfil the dream of PM Narendra Modi in the state to supply pure drinking water to every family by 2024. He expects that the department concerned would be able to cover more villages in the state under the same scheme in the days to come.

Local BJP MLA Jitu Goswami, Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarma and other senior officials of Nagaon PHE division were present in the inaugural function, a release issued by DIPRO added.