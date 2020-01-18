Ranjeet Dass set for second innings

Sarba, Himanta congratulate Dass for re-election

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: Expressing gratefulness to all office bearers of the party for his re-election as the president of Assam Pradesh BJP on Saturday, Ranjeet Kumar Dass claimed that the saffron party will win 100 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Assam in 2021.

Dass’ re-election was announced in the meeting of the state council of the party held at Madhavdev Auditorium here in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Dass has been elected for another three-year term. Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan handed over the election certificate to Dass.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said BJP’s strength is increasing in the entire northeast. “We have run the government successfully in Assam. We hope to further strengthen the party organisation in Assam as also the entire northeast,” he said.

Dass’ election had become a foregone conclusion as he was the only candidate to file his nomination for the post when the deadline for formally entering the contest expired on Friday.

Fifty-four-year-old Dass, said he was grateful that the 42 lakh party workers had given him another chance to serve them. “We shall work with renewed vigour and ensure that the BJP’s mission of winning more than 100 seats in the 2021 assembly elections is achieved,” he said.

The Assam Legislative Assembly has 126 seats. Dass was first elected as the party president on January 30, 2017. Dass had joined the saffron party in 1992 and was elected as an MLA from Sorbhog assembly constituency in 2011.

He was the party’s deputy leader in the House from 2011 to 2016. Dass was also the speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly till he was elected as Pradesh BJP president in 2016.

Sonowal congratulated Dass and thanked him for motivating the party workers at the grassroots level. “Dass has played a crucial role in strengthening the party,” he added. Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated Dass on his re-election as the party’s state president.

“Dass has infused new energy in the party and I am certain that together we shall continue to take the BJP to greater heights,” Sarma added.