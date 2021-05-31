Ranoj Pegu reviews Covid-19 and erosion situation in Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 30: The education minister of the state and the guardian minister in charge of Sivasagar Ranuj Pegu on Sunday visited Sivasagar and reviewed the Covid-19 situation as well as flood preparedness of the district administration.

The minister visited Sivasagar Civil Hospital in the morning and directed the administration to expedite the construction works of the additional ICU unit with oxygen supply facilities.

He also directed the administration to engage the health workers like ASHA, Anganwadi and the Gaonburhas to visit the people door to door to identify the sick persons and to send them for Covid tests.

Pegu also directed the Sivasagar DC Bisnu Kamal Bora and SP Rakesh Roshan to personally review the erosion scenario in Aphala village on a daily basis.

He also met the executive members of Mising Autonomous Council and urged them to extend all possible help to the district administration in tackling the flood and erosion problem in the district.

The minister with MP Jorhat Topon Kumar Gogoi took part in a fruit distribution programme among the Covid 19 patients in Sivasagar Civil Hospital.

Topon Kumar Gogoi with other BJP party workers donated blood on Sunday at Sivasagar Civil Hospital.

Later the Minister told the media that the government was ready to hold HSLC and HSSLC examinations within 15 days once the health department signaled. He said that the off-line examination mode will stay and the on-line mode was only a temporary measure to support the system.

He also said that there will not be any change in types of question setting for the time being. Replying to queries, Pegu said that the employees of the SSA, Samagra Siksha etc cannot be regularised as they were working under a mission mode.