Rapid action team to tackle Swine flu

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, May 4: North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) secretary TT Daulagupu called for a meeting with the veterinary doctors and officials to discuss on prevention of spreading of African Swine flu in Dima Hasao.

The meeting was held at the office campus of the additional director of animal husbandry and veterinary on Monday with Dr. Yadav Gogoi and other veterinary doctors and staff of the department.

A rapid action team under Dr. Amit Phonglo was constituted in-order to collect random samples from five different blocks in Dima Hasao. Although there has been no report of any pigs being infected by the disease in any part of the district, as measure of prevention strategies for awareness and training of farmers is seen prevalent in-order to make pigs in Dima Hasao free of the flu.

There has been no purchase and import from any parts in order to avoid chances of contact of the healthy pigs with the infected ones.