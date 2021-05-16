Rapist in Kokrajhar police net 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 15: Police on Saturday arrested a fourth-grade employee Sobha Thakur (50) of 7th Assam Police battalion who was accused of raping a minor in Kokrajhar.

Earlier, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Kokrajhar lodged an FIR with Kokrajhar police station, bearing registration case no.373/2021, under section 376A-B/47 POCSO Act.

Police also detained the girl’s father Basudev Thakur for interrogation.

It has been known that the accused person has been repeatedly raping the minor girl for the last 4 years.

According to Kokrajhar police station officer in-charge Dipak Saikia, the girl was adopted by one Assam Police Jawan of 7th AP BN at Choraikola.

He said that police initiated strict steps against the incident following which the accused has been arrested. An investigation has been underway.

The adopted father also lodged a counter FIR against the incident.