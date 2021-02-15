Rare tortoise rescued by forest department

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 15: A rare species of tortoise was discovered in the residence of Jagat Mech of Toubhanga on Sunday.

Local boys later informed the forest department about the discovery of the rare species. A team of foresters from the western wildlife division of Biswanath rushed to the site and rescued the endangered species and released it at the sixth addition area of Kaziranga National Park (KNP).

Talking to this media person Jamugurihat based THB College Zoology HoD Dr Sanjib Upadhayay said that the particular species known as Yellow Tortoise or Indotestudo has been declared as endangered species as per IUCN schedule and WLPA schedule IV, 1972.