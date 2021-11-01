Rashtriya Ekta Diwas observed in NF Railway

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 31: The Northeast Frontier Railway observed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on Sunday at the NFRSA stadium, Maligaon with a befitting manner. The day was observed to mark the birth anniversary of the great visionary Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. All the five divisions of NF Railway also observed the day in a befitting manner.

At Maligaon, the programme was held at the Railway stadium. To commemorate the occasion, floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Anshul Gupta, the general manager of NF Railway administered ‘Pledge for Unity’ to all those present including officials. In his speech, the general manager briefed about the veteran freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was an architect for uniting the country and his prominent role on national integration. Officials of NFRWWO, Railway Unions and other associations were also present on the occasion. A March Past was held by the RPF/RPSF contingent at NFRSA stadium to bolster the sentiments of unity, integrity and security. A mime was played by the members of Bharat Scouts & Guides of NF Railway as part of the celebration to create awareness on national unity.

The general manager, NF Railway Anshul Gupta also flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ from the NFRSA stadium which was ended at the Bishnu Rabha Park near NF Railway headquarters. Good number of staff, officers and their families, sports persons and volunteers of Bharat Scouts & Guides participated in the ‘Run for Unity’ with enthusiasm and zeal.