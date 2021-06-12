RAT mandatory for Sonitpur shop owners, commercial establishments

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 11: In view of the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district, the district magistrate has made RAT testing mandatory for all shop owners, shopkeepers, petrol pump employees, commercial establishment employees and other related staff within seven days falling under municipal areas.

The shop owners, shopkeepers must produce RAT negative certificates to inspect teams on visits.

The joint director, health services have been directed to conduct special RAT test camps in the market areas in consultation with respective circle officers.