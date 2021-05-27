Thursday, May 27
RAT test mandatory before vaccination in Dibrugarh 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 26: Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) test will be mandatory prior to Covid-19 vaccination in Dibrugarh from Wednesday.

Talking to media persons on Tuesday, Nabajyoti Gogoi, district surveillance officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme said, “From tomorrow in every vaccination centre Covid test has been made mandatory in Dibrugarh. Prior to vaccination one has to go for a RAT test.”

“Everybody over 40 years of age should be undergoing Covid-19 test from Thursday in every vaccination centre,” Gogoi said.

He said, “I appealed to everybody to maintain social distancing, wear masks and maintain the Covid protocols in the vaccination centres. For senior citizens we have made arrangements in the vaccination centre.”

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh district administration has taken special drives in the flood affected areas of Dibrugarh.

“We have taken special sessions in the tea belts and flood prone areas because we have to end the vaccination drive before the flood,” Gogoi informed.

On Tuesday, 6,088 samples were tested and out of which 427 cases tested for Covid-19.

“Till date, we have 11 micro containment zones and 4 big containment zones in Dibrugarh district. We are strictly monitoring the containment zones,” Gogoi said.

