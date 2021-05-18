Ravi, Rio condole ENPO chief’s death 

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, May 17: Nagaland governor RN Ravi, chief minister Neiphiu Rio and deputy chief minister Y Patton condoled the death of Eastern Naga Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) president C Sashi Naga who passed away at Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research, Dimapur, after a brief illness on Monday morning.

In a condolence message, Ravi said Naga, from a young age, was known for his personal and public virtues. The people of eastern Nagaland had recently given him the responsibility of leadership and elected him as the ENPO president, he said.

Ravi said his relentless and selfless services towards the society will be remembered for years to come.

Rio said Naga, as a leader of civil society, made significant contributions and sacrifices for the masses and his footprints will always be remembered for all times to come.

In his death, the eastern Naga people in particular and the Nagas in general have lost a guardian and a leader and the vacuum left by him will be difficult to fill, Rio said.

Expressing grief at the untimely demise of Naga, deputy CM Patton said his death is a big blow to the Nagas as his service was needed the most by the people at this time.

The Yimchungrü Akherü Arihako said Naga’s contribution to the social cause is immense and that his leadership qualities will remain an inspiration for the younger generation.