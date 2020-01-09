Ravi urges Nagaland cabinet to set development targets for 2020

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 9: Nagaland governor RN Ravi on Thursday impressed upon the state cabinet the imperatives of providing better roads, health services, education and livelihood to the people of the state. Holding New Year breakfast meeting at Raj Bhavan in Kohima, Ravi urged each member of the cabinet to set targets for their ministry/department for the year 2020 and closely monitor their implementation, a Raj Bhavan release said.

He also urged the cabinet to create more institutions for fair governance. The cabinet members reiterated their commitment and dedication to the service of the people of Nagaland, the release said. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy chief minister Y. Patton, their cabinet colleagues and Deputy Speaker Sharingain Longkumer were present at the meeting. The chief minister thanked the Governor for his initiative and expressed desire to have such meetings from time to time.

On the other hand, the Nagaland government has extended the period of Judicial Inquiry Commission to inquire into the January 31, 2017 incident in Dimapur for another two months from December 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020 for submission of its report, a home department notification said on Thursday.

The commission should submit the report on or before this extended period and no further extension will be accorded. Other terms of reference of the commission would remain the same, the notification said.

Notably, on January 31, 2017, two persons were killed and several sustained injuries in police firing during violence that engulfed Dimapur over the government’s decision to hold urban local body election with 33 per cent reservation for women.