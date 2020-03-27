Ray of hope for e-commerce delivery boys in Jorhat

Dist admin to rope in Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon boys to execute home delivery plan

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 27: The out of work Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon and Flipkart delivery boys will now no longer be jobless with the Jorhat district administration planning to rope them in for delivery of groceries to the peoples doorsteps here.

Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati said that soon people need not go out of their homes to buy essentials as phone numbers would be furnished so that people can contact these boys to deliver their groceries at home.

“We are working on this and will use the vast numbers of e commerce delivery boys like Amazon who are now sitting idle to supply grocery items to the people here,” Korati said.

A youth who delivers for one of the e-commerce platforms said that he was very happy about this development.

“With the stopping of orders, I have become completely jobless. Earlier I used to earn anything between Rs 100 to Rs 500 and my family used to subsist on this. Now at last there is a ray of hope,” he said.

A storekeeper who is on a list received by this correspondent said that they were in contact with the district administration and that Swiggy and Zomato delivery boys would drop the ordered items at the consumers’ doorstep.

On Thursday, the district administration had given a notice in which areas had been demarcated for people to shop and stores to open on particular days in a bid to prevent crowding in the stores.

However, crowding was still a problem with people coming to shop and large queues were forming in front of shops.