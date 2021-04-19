Re-poll in four booths on April 20

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ HAFLONG, April 18: The re-polling in four polling booths in Haflong, Ratabari and Sonai constituencies will be conducted on Wednesday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered repolling in four polling booths, where the voting was conducted during the second phase of elections on April 1.

The poll panel had declared null and void, the votes cast at these polling stations.

Polling officials for the re-poll in two polling stations under Haflong (ST) constituency namely 107A Khothlir L.P School and 107 Mualdam LP School in Dima Hasao district have started their movement from Haflong on Sunday.

In an auxiliary polling station at 107(A)-Khothlir LP School under Haflong assembly constituency, 171 votes were cast even though 90 people were eligible to exercise their franchise.

The re-polling will be held at Ratabari (SC) constituency’s polling station number 149 at Indira M V School, after an electronic voting machine (EVM) was found in a car belonging to the wife of a BJP candidate.

A magisterial probe was ordered by Karimganj district deputy commissioner and returning officer to enquire as to why a polling team in Assam carried a polled EVM in a vehicle owned by the wife of BJP candidate and sitting MLA Krishnendu Paul.

The presiding and first polling officer in their statements had admitted that they had allowed the voters registered at the main polling station at 107-Mouldam LP School to cast their votes at the auxiliary polling station.

Re-polling has also been ordered in the Sonai constituency’s 463- Madhya Dhanehori LP School polling booth where at least three persons were injured in an incident of firing, following which the state’s deputy speaker and BJP candidate Aminul Haque Laskar was questioned by the police and five police personnel attached to him were suspended.