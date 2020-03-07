Realme launches realme 6 series smartphone; realme band

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 7: realme launched its much-awaited set of offerings realme 6 and realme 6 Pro smartphones on Saturday. Both realme 6 and realme 6 Pro are powered by 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display, 64MP AI Quad Camera, 30W Flash Charge and realme UI Based on Android 10 with new features. realme also announced the launch of its first ever band that comes with a large 0.96 inch color display, USB direct charge and heart rate monitor.

Speaking at the launch, Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India said, “We are excited to announce and bring our new series of smartphones realme 6 and realme 6 Pro for our valuable customers in India. With immense pride and happiness, I would like to inform you that, both realme 6 and realme 6 Pro, have been manufactured in India based on our customer’s feedback. We are redefining the positioning of our classic franchise series so we can bring more flagship features to everyone. Thanks to our ‘Made in India’ capabilities, both realme 6 and 6 Pro will be available not only online, but also offline across our preferred partners at the same time. We are also introducing and adding realme Band to our portfolio. This is our first wearable device in India, enhancing the health of our users and their daily lives. This will be one of the most complete and functional smart bands at its price.”

Realme 6 is powered with high-performance MediaTek Helio G90T SoC which will be available in two colour options – comet white and comet blue. Also, realme 6 will be equipped with 3-card slots for two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB). realme 6 Pro is the first smartphone in the World to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform and is also equipped with 3-card slots. The realme 6 Pro features 6 cameras in total, including dual wide angle front cameras and 64MP quad rear camera with 20x hybrid zoom capabilities. realme also unveiled its first-ever smart Band in India with amazing features like 2.4cm (0.96’’) large colour display, real-time heart rate monitor, USB direct charge, smart notifications, intelligent sports tracker personalized dial face, sleep quality monitor and realme Link App. The band is priced at INR 1,499 and comes in three stylish color strap options: black, yellow and green.