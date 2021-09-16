Reception Committee constituted

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 15: Reception Committee (RC) for the coming 29th Diphu-Manja Zone Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) has been constituted for the holding of the Diphu-Manja Zone Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) by Karbi Cultural Society.

In a meeting held at Rangsina Sarpo Cultural Hall here at Lorulangso, the house resolved that Diphu-Manja Zone KYF will be held at Taralangso, Karbi People’s Hall. For the purpose of holding the Zonal KYF, the house constituted RC with Uttam Tokbi as the president, Mohon Tisso as the general secretary and Kensing Engti and chairman of Diphu Municipal Board, Rah Kro as finance secretaries.

The meeting was presided over by the president of Diphu-Manja Zone KCS, Dilipsing Bey.

