Reformed youth sets up rehabilitation center for needy in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 12: Consuming alcohol grew Vikas Goenka’s dependency on it to a high extent. Things had come to such a pass his dependency on alcohol cost him his family, friends and career.

Goenka tried various measures which eventually failed. This led him to go to a rehabilitation centre at Kohima. There he received good treatment and ultimately managed to pull himself up from the alcoholism mess.

Goenka now a real estate consultant and owner of multiple businesses has founded “Punarvaas Rehabilitation Centre” located at Ganeshguri in Guwahati. It is a project under Santosh Gupta Memorial Trust. He is the project director of the same.

By doing so he has helped hundreds of alcoholics & addicts by showing them the way to recovery & getting rid of addiction towards substance abuse.

Goenka recollecting memories said that he had pledged himself to do something worthwhile for the society by helping drug and alcohol afflicted people.

“It is not just a rehabilitation centre, it is home away from home. The focus and objective of the treatment process is not only to guide the inmates about how to leave drugs & alcohol but also to teach them how to live without it for the rest of their life,” Goenka said.

“Here we have tried every possible way to create an ambience where it’s not just a treatment, it’s about the holistic development of their patients & family also. We have also made sure to keep in mind the patients’ recovery as well as his comfort. It is fully air-conditioned backed up with CCTV surveillance. Every meal on the table is made with utmost love and care which is healthy and delicious. Apart from state-of-the-art treatment procedures, we have included excellent counselling sessions, family counselling with some of the best counsellors, withdrawal management, group therapies, games and activities as well,” he added.