Regional Outreach celebrates India’s 75 years of Independence

HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 12: The Regional Outreach Bureau under ministry of information and broadcasting, Guwahati celebrated India’s 75 Years of Independence with exhibition. The exhibition has celebrated spirit of freedom struggle of personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and other leaders of the freedom struggle who sacrificed their lives for this country.

The exhibition depicts the struggle of freedom fighters. The exhibition cherished glory of India with arduous efforts of torch bearers of this country and their efforts and inspirations from the sacrifices of these freedom struggle personalities.

All India Radio news services division principal director General (News) N. V. Reddy, Assam Khadi and Village Industries Board CEO Bubul Lekharu graced the particular occasion.

The exhibition is being organized by Regional Outreach Bureau, Guwahati, where senior officials of the department including assistant director Arijit Chakraborty, FEO Hiramani Das and others were present on the occasion.